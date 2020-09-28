COOS BAY — In the midst of a deadly pandemic, yet another tradition is on hold this year.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association announced last week that it is canceling its annual Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat events originally planned for Oct. 30.
The event has been running for almost 30 years, and sees up to 600 trick-or-treaters a year, according to CBDA Director Holly Boardman. Just over 100 businesses are typically involved, too.
"We understand everyone's disappointment, and we're disappointed too," Boardman said. "But we need to go by the CDC guidelines."
The cancellation comes on the heels of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for Halloween activities.
Those recommendations: Traditional trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events and crowded costume are all too spooky for a pandemic. Indoor haunted houses, hayrides with strangers and traveling to rural fall festivals are all on the "higher risk" list, too.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the CDC says. "There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween."
Pumpkin carving, decorating and virtual costume contests are all safe ideas, according to the CDC. In general, as has become the norm, any activity that puts people in close contact with others from outside their home presents a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus and falling ill or passing it on to loved ones.
The CBDA hopes to hold the event next year, Boardman said.
The CDC has a full list of recommendations for celebrating Halloween, Dia de los Muertos and Thanksgiving online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
