Glenda Villamar

Glenda Villamar, who grew up in Coos Bay, just won two Audio Verse Awards. These awards celebrate the greatest people and productions in immersive audio fiction around the world.

Coos Bay graduate Glenda Villamar is winning awards for her work on a sci-fi fiction podcast.

The 1997 graduate of Marshfield High School just won Best Storyteller in a New Production and her podcast won Best New Storytelling Production in the 2022 Audio Verse Awards.

Audio Verse Awards

