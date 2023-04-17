Coos Bay graduate Glenda Villamar is winning awards for her work on a sci-fi fiction podcast.
The 1997 graduate of Marshfield High School just won Best Storyteller in a New Production and her podcast won Best New Storytelling Production in the 2022 Audio Verse Awards.
Villamar said her podcast, ‘Glenda Blasts Your Ear Off’ was chosen out of thousands of nominations for the award. The Audio Verse Awards are an annual celebration dedicated to the greatest people and productions in immersive audio fiction around the world.
Villamar’s “flash fiction” stories have gained a huge following and are available on major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcast and Amazon Music and iHeartRadio. The podcast also has its’ own website and YouTube channel.
“Through all the different platforms that it’s available, people really seem to be enjoying it,” Villamar said.
Voice artist Villamar narrates and produces the podcast with writer Josh Busch. They started collaborating together last May after working together on a separate project.
“Josh knew that I was also a narrator and training in narration at the time. He said, ‘If I write these crazy sci-fi short stories would you be interested in narrating them and doing it as a podcast?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds like a lot of fun.’”
The team incorporates sound design and engineering into their work.
“We like to throw music and sound effects into the production as I’m narrating the story to make it more immersive,” the narrator said.
They also try to limit their podcasts to about 15 minutes, so it’s convenient to listen to even on a work or school break. This style of podcast is similar, in a way, to old-time radio shows, Villamar said.
The first ‘Glenda Blasts Your Ear Off’ episode, ‘Waiting,’ starts with what seems a normal trip to the grocery store that ends with a warrior woman buying a pair of monsters a bag of meat. Each of the nearly 20 episodes takes listeners on different adventures through space and time.
Villamar said she enjoys narrating both fiction and nonfiction, and brings a friendly voice to her narration projects.
“My goal is to connect with the listener in a relatable, approachable, authentic way. I want the listener to be able to visualize the story in their mind, getting lost in the tale, as if my voice isn't even there guiding them through the journey,” she says on her website.
Villamar said she considers the podcast to be a hobby or side-gig. But she also considers voice work to be her creative talent.
Her first official voice work was as a deejay at her college radio station. She also voice-recorded college textbooks for students who are visually impaired.
Villamar recalls using her voice as far back as when she attended Coos Bay’s Sunset Middle School and Marshfield High School.
The Coos Bay graduate still stays in contact with her former principal and teachers at Sunset Middle School who encouraged her to announce the school basketball games, and who first pointed out she may have a voice for broadcasting.
Dennis Cook, who retired in 2003, was coaching basketball at the time he had Villamar in his English Class.
“I asked her to be the PA announcer for the ball games to introduce the kids, and she did a play by play,” Cook said.
The retired teacher said it feels great to see former students going on to do neat things.
“It’s exciting. I just love getting the feedback, and hearing about her work with voice overs and reading audio books. She was very good with her voice, and not afraid to use it. She will speak out – and I’m sure that’s what has made her so good at her career,” Cook said.
Villamar currently lives in Corvallis and keeps strong connections in Coos Bay. Her parents Pete and Nelda Villamar still live locally. Her husband, Jeremiah Oxford, also grew up in Coos Bay and her mother-in-law Kerry Oxford still lives there.
Villamar said she and her husband, who teaches geology at Western Oregon University, are both thankful to have grown up in Coos Bay and not a big city.
“We felt we got a great education and our instructors were really supportive. Even now, our teachers are cheering us on in all of our accomplishments, and I think that’s really nice,” she said.
In addition to her podcast, Villamar’s portfolio includes audiobook narration, audio dramas, and commercial voiceovers. Her website can be found at www.glendavillamarvoiceover.com.
