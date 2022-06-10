Oregon Institute of Technology will celebrate its 74th annual commencement at events in Klamath Falls and Wilsonville on June 10, 11, and 12. Three graduating students, Allie West, Mariano Segura, and Pamela Jackson, will present commencement addresses to the graduating classes, celebrating the accomplishments of fellow graduates and preparing them for the future.
A single mother from Coos Bay, Allie West is graduating from Vascular Technology and will provide the graduate commencement remarks on Friday, June 10 at the ceremony for the College of Health, Arts, and Sciences. Allie has persevered through unexpected delays in her educational journey, taking a year off to care for her daughter, and has learned how to balance work, motherhood, and being a full-time student.
Allie was consistently on the president’s or dean’s honors list and involved in campus and community activities. On campus she served as president of the Circle K Club, Blue Zones secretary, Tennis Club assistant leader, and on the Civil Engineering Concrete Canoe team. She also worked as program director at KTEC radio, hosted “MDA Run for a Cure” at Oregon Tech’s Track and Field, and represented Klamath County as Miss City of Sunshine.
Recently completing an externship at Providence Medford Medical Center, Allie begins a position at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford as a Registered Vascular Technologist this summer.
Allie’s goal during her speech is to encourage her fellow classmates to go out and make a difference in the world, overcome challenges, and see the beauty in everything.
For more information about Oregon Tech’s commencement ceremonies, visit www.oit.edu/registrar/graduate/commencement.
