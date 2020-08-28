COOS BAY — Homeowners are being reminded to trim the brush on their properties to comply with city code.
The city's free Brush pick-up begins Sept. 1, according to a press release from the City of Coos Bay.
“Brush pick-up is a great time to make sure your property complies with city code by keeping the streets and sidewalks clear and safe,” the release said.
Any brush that is trimmed must be placed at the curb prior to Sept. 1 and set away from any overhead obstacles, fire hydrants or other obstructions.
Each address is allowed one pile, no more than five-feet in length. The pile should have only materials appropriate for grinding, such as brush, leaves in paper bags, tree limbs, and blackberry vines. No grass clippings, sod, dirt, loose leaves, plastic bags, baling twine, rope, or non-organic materials.
Les’ Sanitary and Coos Bay Sanitary will take up to 1 pile per address, no more than 5 feet in length.
For more than 5 cubic yards of brush, call Les’ Sanitary (541-267-2848) or Coos Bay Sanitary (541-267-6675) to make arrangements to pick it up for a fee.
Coos Bay Municipal Code states:
• The abutting property owner is responsible for keeping streets and sidewalks clear.
• Trees and bushes must be trimmed so that any overhanging portions are at least 8 feet above the sidewalk and at least 14 feet above the roadway.
• Any dead or decaying tree must be removed if it is a hazard to the public or to persons or property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In