COOS BAY — As the roadway safety improvements project continues on Fourth Street, Knife River will begin sidewalk reconstruction on S. Fourth Street between Anderson and Donnelly avenues beginning Monday, Aug. 31. This will result in the closure of the west sidewalk along S. Fourth Street as shown in the map below.
The sidewalk running along S. Fourth Street to the east will remain open for pedestrian foot traffic during the sidewalk closure. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone.
The city thanks the public in advance for their continued cooperation and patience during the completion of this project. Any questions can be directed to Public Works Operations Division at 541-269-8918.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In