COOS BAY — The public is invited to participate in a free CPR course next week.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, it is hosting a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation course Thursday, June 6, from 6-8 p.m. at its Coos Bay Fire Department located at 450 Elrod Ave.
The course is being held in partnership with the American Heart Association and Adult Friends and Family. Registration is required. Certification cards will not be issued through this course.
“This class is intended for all ages to help save lives by learning the skills of CPR,” the release said. “The course follows the American Heart Association (AHA) curriculum.”
For more information or to register, call 541-269-1191.