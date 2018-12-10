COOS BAY — Firefighters responded to a bathroom fire in Coos Bay early Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, reports of a residence, located at North 19th Street, had thick, black smoke coming from it just before 2 a.m. today.
“Upon arriving, firefighters made entry into the house and located the fire in a rear bathroom,” the release read. “Although the fire was extinguished in just a few minutes, firefighters remained on scene for almost an hour and a half ventilating smoke out of the home and conducting an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.”
The investigation ruled that the fire had been accidental. No injuries were reported.
Assisting Coos Bay Fire was the Coos Bay Police Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.