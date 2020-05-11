COOS BAY — A fire in Burger King’s kitchen brought the Coos Bay Fire Department to the fast food restaurant Thursday morning.
The fire occurred in the kitchen. Fire crews responded in three minutes and put out the blaze, which was coming from the deep fryers. CBFD stayed on the scene for close to an hour, making sure the fire did not creep into the walls of the building.
According to a City of Coos Bay press release, Burger King employees helped keep the fire at bay using fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived. According to the release, there was no damage to the building, but cleanup and equipment was estimated to cost about $50,000. No injuries were reported.
As of Friday afternoon, the restaurant was open and serving customers. Officials at the franchise location declined to comment on the fire to The World.
