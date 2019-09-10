COOS BAY - The Coos Bay Fire Department is continuing its mission of making the community safer by hosting a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation course for healthcare providers. The course will be held at the Coos Bay Fire Department's main station located at 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay.
This American Heart Association Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class will be held from 6-10 p.m. Monday Sept. 23. Pre-registration is required as the class will be limited to 15 participants. There is a $50 charge for the class. Certification cards will be issued through this course.
You have free articles remaining.
This class is intended for ages 16 and up to help save lives by learning the skills of CPR. The course follows the American Heart Association curriculum. For more information and to register, call 541-269-1191.