COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Farmers Market is joining markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 5-11. As demand for local food continues to grow, so too have the opportunities for America’s farmers to market fresh food directly to the consumer.
The Coos Bay Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT and offers a $3 SNAP match to participants, as well as the Farm Direct Nutrition Vouchers provided by WIC and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
For more information, contact management at 541-266-9711 or coosbayfarmersmarket@gmail.com. or visit online at www.coosbaydowntown.org/farmers-market.