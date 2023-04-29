The Coos Bay Downtown Farmers Market is turning 23 in 2023.
This year, the market will be featuring longtime favorite vendors, as well as some brand new ones.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday between May 3 and Oct. 25. Market vendor booths are situated along Central Avenue between 101 South and 3rd Street.
“We have grown a lot. We originally started with about a dozen vendors, and last year we had 168 approved vendors,” said Coos Bay Downtown Association Farmer’s Market Manager Melissa Hasart.
“We also have four brand new farmers coming to the market this year, and they are local. So not only will returning farmers be here, but also new ones,” she said.
Locals and tourists are invited to wander through the historic heart of downtown Coos Bay to explore, shop, mingle and eat during the local farmer’s market each week.
The open air market offers fresh local fruits and veggies, farm favorites of honey and eggs, homemade baked goods, jams and candies – as well as freshly prepared bites to eat at the food court.
Local artisans will be offering handcrafted gifts and other treasures, as well as value-added products.
“Value-added products take things grown at the farm and make a product out of them, such as herbs that are turned into spice blends, or sheeps’ wool that has been turned into yarn,” Hasart said.
The market also has community and nonprofit partners that come to the market each week.
“We really consider ourselves a Farmer’s Market family,” Hasart said.
Hasart said she is excited to welcome a new part-time market assistant to the market family, Jessica Church.
Church said she’s looking forward to become a part of the local farmer’s market.
“It helps keep money in this local area and fosters a sense of unity in the community,” Church said. “It’s just a positive thing all around.”
This season, the farmer’s market will be offering a lot of the things that had to be downsized, or taken away, during the pandemic. But the market is still required to follow health and safety protocols, Hasart said.
This year, there will be product sampling (adhering to guidelines) demonstrations, music, entertainment and children’s programs.
Food accessibility is also important to market organizers. The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s food accessibility program works to make sure that everyone in the community has access to farm fresh fruits, vegetables and basic food items needed for a healthy and nutritious diet.
They offer a SNAP /EBT program with a $20 Double Up Food Buck match for fruits and veggies. WIC and Senior Nutritional vouchers are also accepted at the farmer’s market. Hasart said she is happy to answer any questions about how these programs work.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association is still accepting vendor applications. Vendors are not required to be present at the market for the entire season.
The market is also looking for volunteers, and can be flexible with the amount of time volunteers can be available. Musicians interested at playing at the market can enquire with So It Goes Coffeehouse, which is in charge of musical performances this year.
The local market has a facebook page, Coos Bay Farmers Market. There is also information available on the Coos Bay Downtown Association Website www.coosbaydowntown.org.
