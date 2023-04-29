Farmer's Market organizers

Every summer the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA) holds the Coos Bay Downtown Farmers Market in the heart of the Historic Downtown District. The Farmers Market draws in residents and tourists who make their way downtown every Wednesdays May through October.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

The Coos Bay Downtown Farmers Market is turning 23 in 2023.

This year, the market will be featuring longtime favorite vendors, as well as some brand new ones.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Who is to blame for the homelessness crisis along the coast?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments