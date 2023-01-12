Flag policy

The Pride flag flies above Coos Bay last year after the city council approved a request to fly the flag during Pride Month. The city council voted to keep a moratorium on its flag policy, which will stop all third-party flags from being raised on city flagpoles.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis

A disappointed Coos Bay City Council chose to shelve its flag policy, at least for the time being, after being threatened with a lawsuit if it allowed some flags to fly and not others.

The decision came at the end of an emotional public hearing, where more than a dozen speakers urged the council to either leave the flag policy as it is or scrap it all together, depending on one’s point of view.

Members of the LGBTQ community celebrate as the Pride flag is hoisted above the Coos Bay Boardwalk last year.


