A disappointed Coos Bay City Council chose to shelve its flag policy, at least for the time being, after being threatened with a lawsuit if it allowed some flags to fly and not others.
The decision came at the end of an emotional public hearing, where more than a dozen speakers urged the council to either leave the flag policy as it is or scrap it all together, depending on one’s point of view.
Despite hearing from City Attorney Nate McClintock that the flag policy was legal even if the council allowed some flags and not others, the council voted 6-1 to keep the policy on a moratorium which will allow no outside flags to fly. The decision was made after Rob Taylor from Bandon told the council if it allowed the Pride Flag to fly and did not allow others, like the Christian flag, he was prepared to file a lawsuit and “take it to the end.”
The controversy around the flag policy came about last year after the city flew the Pride flag on the Coos Bay Boardwalk during Pride Month. A group of residents came to the council later, asking that the Christian flag be flown. At the time, there was a Supreme Court case waiting to be decided, so the council put a 90-day moratorium on the policy.
City Manager Rodger Craddock said he talked to the city’s insurance company, which said it would likely not defend the city in such a case. As a result, the city would be on the hook for any costs related to defending the policy.
During the public hearing, there were a wide variety of views shared, most of it centered around the city’s decision to fly the Pride flag last year. The Rev. Carla Ryan urged the city to keep the policy in place and fly the Pride flag again.
“Jesus taught there were only two key commandments or rules of faith – love God and love your neighbor,” Ryan said. “He did not say to intimidate or exclude those who do not believe the same thing you do. Never did he instruct his followers to place a flag in front of a government building.”
Joanne Moss also asked the council to keep the policy in place.
“Contrary to what some may believe, this city was not founded to be one religion,” Moss said. “This freedom means there is room for all, and no one group is to be excluded.”
Jamar Ruff told the council seeing the Pride flag over the Boardwalk was a strong message for the LGBTQ community, a community that has often been repressed.
“The Pride flag is a visual reminded of the struggled members of the LGBTQ community have faced,” Ruff said. “But it’s also a sign of hope. We know how important it is to have a visual sign of representation in communities, but especially rural communities. After the city of Coos Bay flew the Pride flag, it did not only affect our community, but it gave hope to the LGBTQ community. For those reasons, I encourage to the city council to keep the flag policy as is.”
The Rev. Alyssa Augustson, pastor of Gloria dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay, urged the city to keep a policy that would allow the Pride flag to fly every year.
“I speak in support of flying progressive flags – Pride flag and Black Lives Matter – as opposed to Christian flags,” Augustson said. “Christian communities are not known as a safe space for LGBTQ members.”
Tom Jeffries also spoke in support of the Pride flag.
“I want to thank the city for flying the Pride flag,” he said. “It shows we are an inclusive community. As far as flying the Christian flag, it’s fine if churches was to fly it on private property.”
But not everyone agreed. When Taylor came to the podium, he said the city does not have the right to pick and choose.
“You had a policy where you could choose the flag that went up and you chose the gay flag,” Taylor said. “We came here and we asked you to fly the Christian flag because we believe in inclusiveness, too. None of us ever spoke out about getting rid of the Pride flag. We just want to be included, that’s part of inclusivity. All we want you to do is fly the Gadsden flag and the Christian flag, too.”
Taylor said after the Supreme Court recently ruled against the city of Boston for refusing to fly the Christian flag, he was confident a lawsuit would be in order if the flag policy remained in effect.
“We will see this through,” Taylor said. “We are willing to fight this until the end.”
Coos Bay resident Matt Wilbanks agreed with Taylor’s view.
“We’re here to get equal application of the law,” Wilbanks said. “They’re all in favor of a flag policy where the pole flies a flag they like, but they’re opposed to a flag policy where the pole flies a flag they don’t like. It’s hypocrisy and it’s not equal application under the law.”
In all, slightly more than half the public speakers spoke in favor on continuing the policy, particularly when it comes to the Pride flag.
After the public comment, McClintock told the council the Supreme Court ruled against the city of Boston because Boston had a policy that allowed virtually any flag to fly for years before turning down a Christian flag. He said the court ruled the city has established a public forum after approving hundreds of flags before denying one.
The said the policy in Coos Bay was different because the council members were practicing their free speech by voting as a group on which flags to approve. As a result, it was not a public forum.
“The government itself has a right to free speech as well,” McClintock said. “It is my opinion, the city of Coos Bay, through its council, has a right to express itself by flying flags. It is not a public forum. It is also my opinion the city should fly no religious flags. I think any lawsuit filed against the city is defensible.
“The city has created a policy, and that policy is not a public forum. So, the city can choose which commemorative flags it chooses to fly. In doing this, you’re showing support to the particular object or issue. You don’t have an obligation to flay a flag for someone who might oppose the particular issue.”
Craddock told the council his concern was the potential the city could be forced to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars defending the policy if a lawsuit was filed.
“If the city is considering changing your flag policy, you would not be the first,” Craddock said. “Many cities have repealed their flag policy because it causes more dissension and time than they have. If you were to ask my opinion, I’d repeal it.”
When the council began discussing the issue, every member voiced frustration that the flag policy had caused dissension, and all seven members said they were happy to have seen the Pride flag over the Boardwalk. But they also agreed spending taxpayer money to defend the policy in court was probably not the best use of city funds.
“My cautious approach having been in an agency that has been sued is to watch for a bigger city being sued and sign on as an amicus,” Councilor Drew Farmer said.
Farmer, who originally asked for the flag policy to allow the Pride Flag, said he would be in favor of continuing the moratorium while hoping Coos Bay could join another city in defending the policy.
“I just really have a problem with any type of threat, and I want to be sure and make it clear that whatever happens and however I decide on this, it’s not because you stood at the podium and said, ‘I will take this to the end,’” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. “This is not an easy topic, and it was not an easy topic when we started this.”
Kilmer said she was surprised how divisive the issue had become, and she said she would be in favor of repealing the policy for the time being.
“This is probably one of the most difficult decisions for me personally,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “I remember when they came to us a year ago, and I couldn’t have been more thrilled that the LGBTQ community approached us about wanting to have a flag on the Boardwalk. I am so incredibly disappointed we are having this discussion tonight.
“Given the times we live in, I have every expectation that if we continue with the policy we have in place, we will have requests to put up other flags - the Confederate flag, the Nazi swastika flag. If we deny those, I anticipate, as was promised tonight, we would be sued. I, in good conscience, cannot allow the taxpayers to assume the cost of a lawsuit.”
Councilors Rob Miles, Carmen Matthews and Sara Stephens also expressed support of the Pride flag flying, but none seemed ready to defend the issue in court.
“If we continue to have a flag policy, the council will have to decide which flag to fly and not to fly,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “That creates more divisiveness. I would suggest to repeal it.”
“I think Drew’s recommendation makes a statement – yes, we’re going to put a moratorium on this, but we’re not done with it yet,” DiNovo responded.
Kilmer then made a motion to repeal the flag policy and Benetti seconded it. A vote to repeal it failed 5-2. Farmer then made a motion to continue the moratorium indefinitely and DiNovo seconded it. That motion passed 6-1 with Kilmer voting no.
