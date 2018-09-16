COOS BAY — Residents and visitors came out Saturday and Sunday the same way it has for the past 41 years, by holding its annual Fun Festival.
Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown, where dozens of vendors sold food and trinkets.
The Fun Festival is organized each year by the Coos Bay Downtown Association. Really, though it’s a collaborative effort between the City of Coos Bay, Coos Bay- North Bend Rotary Club and the Prefontaine Committee, and CBDA.
One of the big spectacles of the weekend was annual Fun Festival Parade, where almost 60 groups from around the community rode floats and marched through the streets.
“It’s an election year so we had a bit of a higher turnout for the parade than normal. It was a great turnout we absolutely loved it. We get support from both the high schools and the College. It’s a big community event,” Beth Clarkson with the CBDA said.
Many of the parade floats worked to capture the theme of this year’s Fun Festival, which is the “Imagine Your Adventure.” The kids from Christ Lutheran School flew through the parade route on that looked an airplane. The plane dragged behind it a banner that had the festivals theme written on it.
Folks from Surfrider Foundation promoted the upcoming Stand Up for the Bay event, riding a wave float down the streets of Coos Bay.
According to Clarkson the Fun Festival parade is Coos Bay’s only parade, and the one of the largest festivals on the South Coast.
“One of the things that I think is the best down at the festival is the parade,” Clarkson said.
Many of the folks in the walking groups threw out candy to spectators on the sides of the streets. As the candy fell, kids could be seen racing out from beside their parents legs to grab as many treats as possible.
As Clarkson mentioned, there were several local candidates, like Coos County Commissioner John Sweet, who used the parade as an opportunity to advertise his campaign. Local police and fire agencies also drove through the parade.
The parade weaved through 80 vendors some of which were local and others traveled to be a part of the festival.
“There are probably about 65 vendors who aren’t food vendors, and they’re selling something, or it’s a local business just bringing awareness to the community,” Clarkson said.
Planning for the Fun Festival begins in April. CBDA gathers all of the parties who but on the event and they begin working out all the kinks.
Clarkson is the owner of Checkerberry’s Flowers and Gifts in downtown Coos Bay, aids in organizing the Fun Festival because it she likes brining people to the downtown area.
“I have a vested interest in what happens downtown. So events like this, even though it’s not a big cash bringer for me, there are 10,000 people with eyes on my business. That’s eyes on everybody’s business, and that’s part of what the downtown association does, is bring awareness downtown,” Clarkson said.