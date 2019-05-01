COOS BAY — Today will be the first of many busy days downtown, as it is the first Coos Bay Downtown Farmers Market of the 2019 season.
Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. around 60 or more vendors will line the streets of Central Avenue. Coos Bay Downtown Association plans the markets, organizing with the vendors who come to sell their farm fresh goods. This is the Downtown Farmers Market’s 19th season.
Market Manager Ashley Audycki said that for the market’s opening Wednesday 65 vendors are expected to show.
“We’ve had a transition of some old vendors going out, so we’re really excited to bring in some new vendors from Coos Bay, and Roseburg, we even have some Ashland vendors that are coming in,” Audycki said.
The market utilizes the three blocks from South Broadway to 4th Street on Central Avenue. The first block is where most of the artisans set up, the second block is where the farmers gather, and the third is where most of the food vendors are.
For the third year in a row So It Goes Coffee House will be providing live music every Wednesday to accompany the market.
“We’re continuing our great relationship with So It Goes. They’ll be providing live entertainment each and every week of the market. They’re getting in a mixture of local artists, as well as folks who are traveling through the area,” Audycki said.
This year the market has sponsors which include Jennies Shoes, Wildflour Catering, Coos Head food Co-op and Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.
“With our sponsor Coos Head Food Co-op we is doing a fundraiser for the farmers market through selling these amazing bagito bags. They’re made out of 100 percent recycled plastic water bottles. A number of farmers market vendors will be offering discounts for folks who use the bag at their space,” Aucycki said.
The market will once again be accepting SNAP benefits and EBT. There were issues last year with the market’s EBT processor, which have been resolved according to Audycki.
“This year we have a new contract and a great new device, so there will be no issues connection and running people’s cards. If anybody has SNAP, EBT, or WIC benefits we’ll be able to process them without a problem this year,” Audycki said.