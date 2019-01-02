COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association will be holding their annual membership and networking meeting “Celebrate Downtown” 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Black Market Gourmet, located at 495 Central Ave. in downtown Coos Bay.
It is a fun evening with mingling, refreshments, and appetizers. All of the Bay Area community is invited to attend this important open-event to: learn about the association; membership benefits; the vision and mission of the CBDA; and to hear about the past year’s accomplishments. Those attending also will hear about the Main Street Program, the Four Point Approach, what the CBDA does, and how you can get involved.
Beth Clarkson, President of the CBDA, will start the evening off with opening remarks. At this year’s event the featured guest speakers will include: Rodger Craddock, Coos Bay City Manager; Joe Benetti, Coos Bay Mayor; and Sheri Stuart from Oregon Main Street. There will be a downtown Meet & Greet where you can meet members of the CBDA, board members, business owners and other downtown supporters.
The theme of this year's meeting is “A New Year, A New You.” The event will showcase fitness businesses from the downtown area. Those clubs will have tables at the event where you can learn about what they have to offer.
Presentations will be made for the Volunteer Award, Years of Service Award and the Partnership Award. Finally, the board member elections will be made by current CBDA members who can cast their ballot for the 2019's CBDA board. The evening will close out with a basket drawing.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association participates in the National Main Street Program that aids in obtaining investments for new business, creating jobs and rehabilitating downtown areas. The Association’s involvement in the Main Street Program is supported by a Board of Directors, an Executive Director and four committees: Promotions, Organization, Design and Economic Vitality. The CBDA works closely with it’s members and local civic organizations to improve Coos Bay’s downtown vitality, strengthen existing commerce and expand opportunities for new business.
The CBDA promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality of life in the downtown area. Come to downtown Coos Bay and shop, eat, mingle, and explore.