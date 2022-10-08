Trick or Treat

Trick or Treaters should look for the large orange pumpkin poster displayed in the window of participating businesses.

This month, the Coos Bay Downtown Association, along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31, from 3 – 5 p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. 

Trick or Treaters should look for the large orange pumpkin poster displayed in the window of participating businesses. All downtown merchants, front street district and Coos Bay Village merchants displaying the orange pumpkin poster will have candy for the kiddies. It’s a terrific way for your kids to enjoy Halloween. 

