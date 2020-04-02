COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association will postpone the opening of the annual Coos Bay Farmers Market from May until June 3.
The decision to delay was in response to statewide measures happening to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the CBDA. It is also to fully implement changes to ensure the safety of vendors and customers. The organization is looking at new protocols, procedures and guidelines to ensure access to vital products offered while ensuring the safety of attendees.
"While planning for the five-month Farmers Market, the Coos Bay Downtown Association considered making changes to assure the community that every precaution is being taken to keep people safe while assuring access to essential food items," said Farmers Market manager Melissa Hasart.
The state has classified Farmers Markets as essential in order to provide access to fresh, nutritious food direct from farms to tables through an open-air marketplace.
“These are unprecedented times. Protecting the health of our customers, vendors and community are of the utmost importance," Hasart said.
"We are pursuing a variety of ways to implement safety measures, including following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Farmers Market Association," she added.
Hasart and the CBDA will continue to monitor the status of the state’s mandates. By implementing safety measures, Hasart believes the market will continue to be one of the safest sources available for farm fresh food.
For updates, visit the Coos Bay Downtown Association or Coos Bay Farmers Market Facebook Pages. You can also email Hasart at coosbayfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 541-266-9706.
