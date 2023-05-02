Timber Harvesting

The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon.

The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 8 million board feet of timber during an oral auction on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Boulder Creek Timber of Roseburg, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Hungry Mountain Reoffer” timber sale. The timber sold for $1.7 million. The timber is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands in Coos County.

