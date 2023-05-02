The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 8 million board feet of timber during an oral auction on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Boulder Creek Timber of Roseburg, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Hungry Mountain Reoffer” timber sale. The timber sold for $1.7 million. The timber is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands in Coos County.
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon. A sustainable forestry program is critical to the economies in western Oregon. The BLM originally offered the Hungry Mountain timber sale in 2022, but there were no bidders on the contract. The agency was able to rework the contract to match current timber market conditions more closely.
“The jobs and timber that come from BLM forests are important to the local communities,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager. “The BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities.
Revenue generated from BLM timber sales on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands are used to pay an in-lieu tax payment to Coos and Douglas Counties, where the Coos Bay Wagon Roads are located.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
