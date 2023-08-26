Timber Report

The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon.

 Metro Creative Connection

The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold three timber sales during an oral auction on Friday, August 25, 2023. The 7.3 million board feet of timber sold for $2.8 million, which will benefit rural communities in western Oregon.

Sierra Pacific Industries of Eugene, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Bears Going Fishing” timber sale. The 2.6 million board feet of timber sold for $1.04 million. The timber is located on Oregon and California Land Grant lands (O&C Lands) in Douglas County.

