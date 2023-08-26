The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold three timber sales during an oral auction on Friday, August 25, 2023. The 7.3 million board feet of timber sold for $2.8 million, which will benefit rural communities in western Oregon.
Sierra Pacific Industries of Eugene, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Bears Going Fishing” timber sale. The 2.6 million board feet of timber sold for $1.04 million. The timber is located on Oregon and California Land Grant lands (O&C Lands) in Douglas County.
Greenhill Reload of Creswell, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Midnight Rider” timber sale. They paid
$741,364 for the 2.9 million board feet of timber on O&C Lands in Douglas County.
3H Forestry and Land Management of Myrtle Point, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Elk Creek Ridge” timber sale. The 1.79 million board feet of timber sold for $114,081. The timber is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands in Coos County.
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon. The BLM’s forestry program is important to the economies in western Oregon.
The three timber sales are in the BLM’s Late Successional Reserves. The BLM removes a portion of the trees in these reserves through timber sales to reduce overcrowding, encourage large tree growth, and create more diverse forests to benefit plants and wildlife.
“The BLM is committed to providing predictable and economical timber harvest opportunities to support our local communities,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager. “Additionally, these sales help create more complex forests for the future.”
Revenue generated from BLM timber sales on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands are used to pay an in-lieu tax payment to Coos and Douglas Counties, where the 60,000 acres of Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands are located. The Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands were revested to the federal government after completion of a military wagon road between Roseburg and Coos Bay, Ore.
Revenue generated from timber sales on O&C Lands are split between 18 western Oregon counties and the general fund of the U.S. Treasury, as designated under the O&C Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937. Counties use the revenue to fund essential county services.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
