NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 7.3 million board feet of timber during a sealed bid auction on Friday, Sept. 18.
Scott Timber Company of Roseburg was the high bidder for the “Turn Signal” timber sale, according to a BLM press release. The 7.3 million board feet of timber sold for $1.72 million, nearly $500,000 above the appraised value of $1.23 million. The sale is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands in Coos County (CBWR). Three other companies submitted qualified bids.
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon, under three management programs: the Oregon and California Revested (O&C) Lands, CBWR Lands, and public domain lands. Some of the most productive forests in the world, these areas contain a diversity of plant and animal species, wild and scenic rivers, wilderness areas, and cultural and historical resources, and in addition to opportunities for timber sales, host multiple uses including recreation, mining, grazing and more, according to the BLM.
A sustainable forestry program is critical to the economies in western Oregon. Local communities rely on the jobs and timber that come from BLM forests, and the BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities. The 74,000 acres of CBWR Lands lie in a checkerboard pattern between Coos Bay and Roseburg in Coos and Douglas counties. Revenue generated from timber sales on CBWR Lands are deposited into a fund and are used to make an in-lieu tax payment to Coos and Douglas counties each year.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales
