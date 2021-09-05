The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold five million board feet of timber during an oral auction August 27.
Scott Timber Company of Coquille was the high bidder for both the “Vesa’s Lead” and “Beaver Creek 13” timber sales. The timber sales sold for their appraised value of $1.46 million. Vesa’s Lead timber sale includes approximately two million board feet of timber, and Beaver Creek 13 timber sale contains three million board feet. The timber is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands in Coos County.
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon. A sustainable forestry program is critical to the economies in western Oregon. Local communities rely on the jobs and timber that come from BLM forests, and the BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities. Revenue generated from BLM timber sales on CBWR Lands are used to pay an in-lieu tax payment to Coos and Douglas Counties, where the Coos Bay Wagon Roads are located.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
For information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales
