NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 5.5 million board feet of timber during two sealed bid auctions on Friday, June 26.
Seneca Sawmill Company of Eugene was the high bidder for the “Early Fork” commercial thin timber sale. The 4.3 million board feet of timber sold for $361,626.35, slightly above the appraised value of $320,818.70. The sale is located on Oregon and California Railroad Grant (O&C) Lands in Douglas County. Two other companies submitted qualified bids.
Bussmann Timber LLC in Myrtle Point was the high bidder for the “First Floras” timber sale. The timber sale included 1.2 million board feet of timber and sold for the appraised value of $50,384.80. The sale is located on public domain lands in Curry County.
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon, under two management programs: the Oregon and California Revested (O&C) Lands and public domain lands. Some of the most productive forests in the world, these areas contain a diversity of plant and animal species, wild and scenic rivers, wilderness areas, and cultural and historical resources, and in addition to opportunities for timber sales, host multiple uses including recreation, mining, grazing and more.
A sustainable forestry program is critical to the economies in western Oregon. Local communities rely on the jobs and timber that come from BLM forests, and the BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities. Revenue generated from timber sales on O&C lands is split between 18 western Oregon counties and the general fund of the U.S. Treasury, as designated under the O&C Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937. The revenue generated from the timber sale on public domain land is deposited with the U.S Treasury.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, please visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales
