The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 2.6 million board feet of timber during an oral auction on Friday, Feb. 25.
Scott Timber Company of Coquille, was the high bidder for the “Sugar Rush” timber sale. The timber sale sold for $274,673.20. The timber is located on Oregon and California Revested Railroad Grant Lands (O&C Lands) in Coos County.
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon. A sustainable forestry program is critical to the economies in western Oregon. Local communities rely on the jobs and timber that come from BLM forests, and the BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities. Revenue generated from timber sales on O&C Lands are split between 18 western Oregon counties and the general fund of the U.S. Treasury, as designated under the O&C Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937. Counties use the revenue to fund essential county services.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, please visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales
