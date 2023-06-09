Timber Harvesting
Metro Creative Connection

The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 12.8 million board feet of timber during an oral auction on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Swanson Group of Roseburg, Ore., was the high bidder for the “Calloway Creek” timber sale. The timber sold for $3.5 million. The timber is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands in Coos County.

