The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District is seeking public input on its proposal to increase the fees at Edson Creek and Sixes River Campgrounds. The campgrounds are located between the communities of Bandon and Port Orford on the southern Oregon Coast.
The BLM completed a draft business plan that provides details and analysis of the proposal to increase the fees at the two sites. The overnight camping fee for a single campsite at either campground would rise from $8 to $16 under the proposal. The day-use fee would increase from $4 to $6.
The fee changes are being proposed to help the agency fund yearly operations and complete facility improvements, such as new campfire ring construction, sign replacement and road resurfacing. The fees have not been updated in nearly two decades, and rising costs are outpacing the income value from fees. The proposed fees will enable the BLM to improve services to enhance the visitor experience.
Through criteria established by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, the BLM completed an assessment on the number and kind of amenities provided at each site. A study of market values of fees charged for similar recreation facilities in the local area was also used to determine the proposed fee adjustments. The Western Oregon Resource Advisory Council will review and provide recommendations to the agency on the proposed fees and associated business plan at their meeting in April 2022.
The FLREA allows the BLM to keep 100% of the fees collected at a recreation site and use the funds locally to operate, maintain and improve fee sites. Fees are part of a comprehensive funding strategy to support recreation sites and services. The funding strategy also includes appropriated funding, volunteer assistance, grants, and partnerships with local organizations.
The draft business plan is available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans. The public is invited to send feedback to the Coos Bay District recreation staff at blm_or_cb_mail@blm.gov.
The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
