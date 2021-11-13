He’s a third-generation forester, and now he’s the recipient of one of the Society of American Forester’s highest honors.
On November 4, Coos Bay District forester Shaun Harkins was named a 2021 Fellow Award winner. He received the award at the SAF’s first virtual National Convention. A SAF Fellow is recognized by his or her peers for outstanding contributions and service to SAF and the forestry profession. The Fellow Award is a prestigious award that recognizes an SAF member for long-standing service to forestry at the local, state and national levels. The SAF Fellow is recognized as an ambassador for the advancement of forestry.
Harkins began his forestry journey while living on U.S. Forest Service compounds in Tiller and Bly. He often explored the woods with his dad, who worked as a forest engineer for USFS. It wasn’t long before Harkins found himself at Oregon State University, graduating with a B.S. in Forest Management. Since then, Harkins has been administering logging contracts - for industry and the government - for more than 30 years.
Harkin’s tireless commitment to the forestry profession and to SAF earned him his latest recognition. He is a SAF certified forester and the current chair of the Coos SAF Chapter. He served on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon Regional Forest Practices Committee, where he provided critical input on the Oregon State riparian management rules. ODF adopted his changes in 2016, and they remain in effect today. Harkins was also a member of the Oregon Forest Resources Institute Speaker's Bureau.
Additional information on the SAF Fellow Award is available at: eforester.org/Main/Community/Awards%20Folder/Fellows.aspx
