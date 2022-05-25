The Bureau of Land Management will open its campgrounds on the southern Oregon Coast for the summer starting Memorial Day weekend.
The District’s developed campgrounds will be open from May 27, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2022. The campgrounds include Smith River Falls, Vincent Creek, Fawn Creek, and East Shore in the Reedsport area; Park Creek east of Coquille; and Sixes River and Edson Creek near Port Orford. All campgrounds except East Shore, Sixes River and Edson Creek are free of charge. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Sites at the Edson Creek Group Campground will be available by reservation after the installation of a seasonal bridge later this summer. Reservations for the group sites can be made at recreation.gov.
The BLM plans to open Loon Lake Campground and Day Use Area, located east of Reedsport, in July 2022. The repairs to the site’s water system and other infrastructure are almost complete, but it is unfortunately not far enough along to allow the agency to open the site for Memorial Day. East Shore Campground is located approximately one mile east of Loon Lake Campground and offers campsites, a small picnic area and access to the lake.
Public use restrictions currently do not limit campfires on BLM-managed public lands on the southern Oregon Coast. Nevertheless, it is important for visitors to be mindful of wildfire potential and be fire safe:
- Avoid activities that may cause fire or sparks. Fireworks, exploding targets, metal targets, and steel ammunition are not allowed on BLM public lands in Oregon and Washington.
- Ensure your campfire or grill is cool to the touch before you leave. Use the ‘drown, stir, and feel’ method, and do not leave until the site is cold to the touch.
The BLM encourages visitors to be aware of public health guidance and to be stewards of public lands every time you visit:
- Come prepared, be flexible, and have a plan ‘B’ if the area is crowded.
- Avoid unnecessary risks while recreating. Bring a first aid kit, know the location of your nearest clinic or hospital, and be prepared for emergencies. For more safety tips, visit Know Before You Go.
- Practice Leave No Trace principles and leave your public lands cleaner than you found them.
For additional information on the recreation opportunities available on BLM lands on the southern Oregon Coast, blm.gov/visit or recreation.gov.
-BLM -
The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In