Job well done
Buy Now

The Coos Bay Homeless Work Group helped the city council make many decisions in recent years, including an ordinance that limits when and where the homeless can camp in the city.

 File photo

The city of Coos Bay has dissolved its homeless work group with the goal of partnering with Coos County, North Bend and other cities in the county to face the challenge on a greater level.

The city council voted unanimously to dissolve the work group that was started in 2018 and was involved with several major decisions in Coos Bay in recent years.

0
1
2
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments