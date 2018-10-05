COOS BAY -- This past Wednesday city officials gathered in Empire to hold a ribbon cutting for the new, and soon-to-be operational Waste Water Treatment Plant 2.
The treatment plant is fully constructed, and is currently mid-way through its month of testing the system with clean water.
“We’re not quite ready yet, but we wanted to do the ribbon cutting before there was raw sewage moving through the system,” project representative Jan Kerbo said.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony Kerbo was recognized for her dedication to the project. Kerbo has spent the past two years working on the treatment plant. She said that she’s pretty much lived on the site for the duration of construction.
After the ceremony those who attended were welcome to walk around and learn about how the treatment plant operates.
Testing at the new plant will conclude on Oct. 23, and shortly after raw sewage will be introduced. If everything in the testing phase goes smoothly Kerbo said raw sewage could be brought in as soon as a few days later.
“For 30 days we pretend we have raw sewage in and then we try and force the plant to fail. We do everything we can to overload it. We shut equipment off unexpectedly and see how it reacts. That’s the stage we’re in right now,” Kerbo said.
The new plant is a sequencing batch collector system, which means three of the processes that occur in a conventional activated sludge plant, all take place in one basin. It also uses ultra violet light to disinfect the water instead of chlorine.
Operators are currently being trained on the new system. They have simulated many scenarios, during low and high flows to ensure that the plant can function properly during all conditions.
Once the new plant is up and running the old plant will be decommissioned and disassembled over a period of about six weeks.
“This is something that was definitely needed, and it’s great to see council pull together and move forward on it,” Mayor Joe Benetti said.
Designs for Waste Water Treatment Plant 2 began all the way back in 2012. According to Benetti this is the most expensive project the city of Coos Bay has ever undertaken. The city came in $1.5 million under the $24.5 million budget.
Now that the Waste Water Treatment Plant 2 project is nearing its end attention now turns to improvements that need to be made to Waste Water Treatment Plant 1.
“We’re moving forward on Plant 1. We’re going to have an analysis done, and then go out and hire engineers that will overlook the plan that’s been submitted. I’m guessing probably a couple years down the road before we really start moving forward, but we’re ahead of the curve on it,” Benetti said.