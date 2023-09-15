As the city of Coos Bay works to plan for improvements to the Empire District, the city is asking those who live and work in Empire to share what they want to see in the district.
Last week, the city’s Planning Commission held a second meeting to discuss the Empire Area Blueprint, a year-long effort to make plans for Empire.
The Planning Commission meeting is not the last step for those who wish to share their views. The Planning Commission will hold a formal public hearing next year and the City Council will hold a public hearing before any proposal is adapted.
Planning Administrator Chelsea Schnabel told the Planning Commission the goal of the year-long effort to create a blueprint is to help revitalize the area. She said the goal is come up with a plan similar to what the city did with Front Street.
Jim Hencke, the project manager with David Evans & Associates, said the process will give the community many opportunities to share their input.
“The purpose of this project is to address the study area’s vision and transportation needs with recommendations regarding development and circulation management,” Hencke said. “A classic land-use transportation project is really what we’re trying to clarify.”
The blueprint will make plans for primarily the commercial district of Empire, running along Newmark Avenue from Norman Avenue to Empire Boulevard and then along the waterfront of North Empire Boulevard.
During the process, the city will look at what is in the area, what is needed along with specific things such as transportation, bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, sidewalks and much more.
The blueprint will tie in with the Empire Urban Renewal Plan, Hollering Place Master Plan and Transportation Plan to create a thorough blueprint that will hopefully revitalize Empire.
The blueprint will look primarily at the commercial and industrial zones along Newmark and Empire Boulevard. Residential areas will not be included in the blueprint.
Hencke said there are around 10 vacant parcels in the area with several more that need to be revitalized.
