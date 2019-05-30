COOS BAY — At Tuesday night’s Coos Bay City Council work session, councilors were treated to an early look at Coos County Area Transits new trolley bus, which will be starting its route in July.
CCAT program director Sergio Gamino brought the bus by in order to thank the council for the $7,000 in match funding that the city provided toward obtaining the new bus, and developing its route.
As a thank you to city councilors for some funding involved with the trolley bus Project, CCAT brought the bus by a council work session for t…
The trolley bus route will open the first Saturday in July. The route will run all day every 30 minutes, and will take riders back and forth between Coos Bay and North Bend along Highway 101.
“The trolley seats 21 people without the two ADA spots deployed. There is also room to stand, and hold on to the leather hand straps on the sides.
In order to have such a quick route the number of stops was limited to around seven. Gamino mentioned North Bend stops would include landmarks like North Bend Lanes and Little Theater on the Bay, and Coos Bay stops like 4th Street and Central Avenue and the Coos History Museum. In the middle of the route, the bus will be making a stop at The Mill Hotel-Casino.
The trolley Bus project was primarily funded through an Oregon Department of Transportation grant that is designed primarily to promote tourism.
CCAT program director Sergio Gamino shows off the new trolley Bus to Coos Bay city Council.
“Our big grant was from ODOT, and we purchased the Trolley Bus all with the hopes of public transit being relevant once again in tourism and economic development,” Gamino said. “The grant from ODOT was around $144,000.
Gamino hopes that if the route is successful CCAT will be able to open it up on other days of the week. Though, because the focus of the trolley bus is tourism additional days will likely correspond with the weekend.
“It start running the first Saturday in July and will run every Saturday. There is a possibility we will run it more often,” Gamino said.