COOS BAY — Kids no longer have to worry about whether or not they get lunch. In a press release from the Coos Bay School District, every elementary and middle school will “participate in an exciting effort to help end childhood hunger.”

“The Community Eligibility Provision ... is a key provision of The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 and allows the nation’s highest poverty districts and schools to serve all students free meals without the burden of collecting household applications,” the release said. “This alternative saves districts and schools time and money by streamlining paperwork and administrative requirements.”