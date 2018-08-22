COOS BAY — Coos Bay Councilman Drew Farmer has dedicated his life’s work to helping others.
Whether it’s from his time serving in the U.S. Navy to his work with helping the county’s under-served residents, Farmer has continued to maintain his pledge to assist others.
Recently, the Coos Bay native accepted a new position to serve as director for Bay Area Enterprises, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping individuals with disabilities find sustainable, direct employment.
“I’m pretty happy with what I’m doing here,” said Farmer. “Right now there is a lot of potential for the (BAE) program to grow and serve more people in more counties.”
Since May, Farmer has worked on expanding job opportunities for the nonprofit’s clientele, which included a recent contract to start operations in Douglas County specifically working in the Reedsport area. According to Farmer, the new partnership is the first cross county expansion BAE has had since its opening in 1986.
“Our eyes are on Curry County next,” said Farmer. “I’m talking to a number of different agency partners to see how we can make it happen.”
With those goals in mind, Farmer said he is also looking at expanding the types of jobs people would be able to do including branching off into possible rental restoration projects and painting jobs. He is also looking to expand services to local veterans.
“We can with work with veterans who have some level of service-connected disability,” said Farmer. “I’ve seen a lot of folks that I knew from the area who had difficulties coming back and then trying to find something to do with themselves.”
As a veteran, Farmer said he understands his fellow servicemen and tries to work with them to overcome certain barriers and the stigma that may be associated with asking for help. Farmer said he knew earlier on he wanted to join his family’s legacy in continuing to tradition to serve in the military.
“My great-grandpa would talk a lot of his time serving,” said Farmer. “He was in the Navy during WWII and so I had a lot of the terminology already going for me and his stories were motivating.”
People in the county with proof of disability are able to apply for employment with BAE, which does include veterans and those with injuries related to workers compensation claims. The organization also provides job coaching and development for its users, which includes resume building and mock interviews. The group works on matching potential employers with their clients and following up with them to ensure appropriate accommodations are met and job training is fulfilled.
A graduate of North Bend High School, Farmer lived throughout the Pacific Northwest growing up with his mother, Shirley. The two moved to Eugene when Farmer was 6 years old while she earned her bachelor degrees in sociology and psychology from the University of Oregon. A few years later, they headed out to Seattle and then later moved back to Bay area, where his mother later earned her law degree.
“My mom is a big influence for me in terms of always pushing more,” said Farmer. “She raised me on her own pretty much my whole life.”
In 2012, Farmer graduated from Portland State University where he earned his bachelors in science in sociology and minored in psychology. He worked as an employment specialist with the Mental Health Association for Southwestern Oregon for about two years in which he assisted in helping people who suffered from mental illness find employment. In addition to working as a personnel specialist in the Navy, he also worked as an executive assistant for Chuck Bracelin Transportation, Inc. for about two years.
“The most important part is being able to help people live the best life they can,” said Farmer. “It is what we do and it’s been a direction I’ve always wanted my career to go.”