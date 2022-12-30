Topits Park

The Coos Bay City Council unanimously approved a 10-year master plan for city parks last week, making it a priority to maintain exisiting city parks such as John Topits Park.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously last week to adopt a new parks master plan that will set priorities for the next decade.

The vote came after the Parks Commission spent seven months working on a new plan, a process that included a community survey and several public meetings.

