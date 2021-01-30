COOS BAY — New changes may be coming to where marijuana-related businesses can open within Coos Bay city limits.
On Tuesday, the city council discussed the possibility of tinkering with the city’s municipal code, a move that could expand the number of places where marijuana retailers or producers can operate.
Councilors didn’t make any final decisions during Tuesday’s work session, saying instead they want more information and public input about the impact of proposed options before a city-wide moratorium on new marijuana business applications expires in March.
As it stands now, the city’s rules are more restrictive than state licensing requirements.
Specifically, the city requires marijuana retailers and manufacturers be at least 1,000 feet away from other businesses of the same type. It also requires they be at least 1,000 feet away from any residential building in the city, according to Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson.
“This is not a state requirement,” Johnson told councilors at the work session. “This is more restrictive than the state requirement.”
In other words, applicants hoping to start marijuana businesses within the city limits have a slim number of spaces they might be able to operate: 1,000 feet away from businesses of the same type, 1,000 feet away from residences and 1,000 feet away from schools, a state requirement in most cases.
Downtown, that allowable area is getting smaller as the city encourages housing development on the upper stories of downtown buildings (like recent projects to develop apartments in the Tioga and Bugge Bank buildings).
In Empire, the placement of residential units already severely limits where marijuana retailers or manufacturers can start businesses.
“Pretty much anywhere you go in Empire would be within 1,000 feet of residential uses,” City Manager Roger Craddock said Tuesday.
Councilors were split on whether the city should change its rules to open more room in the city for marijuana-related development.
Most seemed to agree the businesses should be prohibited in residentially zoned areas, but didn’t come together on whether the city should do away with a requirement prohibiting them near “any residential use,” even in mixed-use areas like downtown.
While Johnson told councilors the city hadn’t received any applications for new marijuana-related businesses since the city’s moratorium was set in November, Councilor Carmen Matthews worried that continuing the status quo of limited spaces for development could push interested business owners away from the city.
“I think potentially ‘any residence’ would severely limit the ability to have somebody open up a business,” Matthews said. “It would severely limit any of it in downtown.”
While some marijuana businesses already exist downtown and are grandfathered into the regulations, Matthews said the problem would be if they went out of business. If new residential units had come into the area, new marijuana-related businesses couldn’t replace the old ones.
Councilor Phil Marler agreed.
“You would almost wipe out the entire downtown (from future eligibility),” he said.
But others on the council were more cautious about the prospect of decreasing the city’s application requirements.
“I don’t have a problem with that, but I’m not sure how the rest of you feel,” said Mayor Joe Benetti about the prospect of keeping the “any residence” limitation. “Because I think there’s enough around the outlying areas that suffice.”
Matthews pointed out retailers within the vicinity of new residential units, while Benetti pointed out areas which are still open for marijuana business development. Areas further from the downtown core, especially north and south on Highway 101, are still options, he said.
Councilor Drew Farmer split the difference, saying the city could prohibit businesses within 500 feet of residences, instead of 1,000 feet. That’d keep those residential units attractive to developers and buyers, he said.
“If we cut it down to 500 feet, they would be able to build in more accessible places without being on top of or next to potential residential developments,” Farmer said.
Craddock also added that, since the city receives tax revenue from marijuana sales, any reduction on the number of retailers could have a budgetary impact. That revenue’s been increasing in recent years.
“It’s not enough to pay for one police officer position, but it’s getting pretty close,” Craddock said.
In all, the council left the “any residential use” question unresolved in hopes of getting more information from the public and city staff.
Councilors were in agreement that manufacturing and production businesses should remain limited to the city’s industrially zoned areas, but briefly toyed with the possibility of allowing growing operations within city limits.
That’d likely mean allowing agricultural uses more broadly within city limits.
“With the demand for industrial lands and uses going way down — what if someone wanted to do a hydroponic farm and do tomatoes? Or whatever. Inside a building like that, you can generate some product,” Marler said.
Craddock said some cities have moved to allow indoor growing operations, but that the option would require more study.
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer agreed, saying the allowance of growing operations could be a hard sell to residents.
“I would definitely like to hear from the public on that particular topic,” Kilmer said. “Because I know where there were some larger indoor operations (in the past) that many times, many days out of the year —in a residential area, because I would visit the home nearby — it was a very strong smell of marijuana. As if somebody were smoking it in the home.”
Councilors didn’t make any final decisions Tuesday, but did agree to hold another work session on the topic to review city maps showing where changes to the rules would allow businesses, and to take up the issue of allowing growing operations at another time.
According to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates recreational marijuana in the state, there are 11 licensed retail operations in the city. North Bend is home to four.
