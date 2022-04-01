Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft could soon be allowed in Coos Bay.
During a city council work session last week, the council discussed updating its taxi ordinance to allow ride-share companies to operate in the city. The council will vote on the issue during its April 5 meeting.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar explained to the council that times are changing and the city needs to do so as well.
"In an effort to keep up with modern times, the consideration of a new ordinance is being proposed," Chapanar said. "This ordinance takes into consideration taxi cab businesses as well as some of the newer businesses such as Uber and defines them under the title 'vehicle for hire.'"
Chapanar said the ordinance requires ride-share drivers to follow many of the same requirements as the taxi companies that operate in the city.
"It places requirements on both the owner of the company as well as requirements for the drivers of said vehicles," the police chief said. "There are insurance requirements to protect the owner, drivers, as well as the general public. The ordinance requires a background check be done on all drivers to ensure the safety of the public at large. It requires a business license to operate within the city of Coos Bay and it regulates the number of vehicles that can stored in a residential neighborhood.
The city has received several inquiries from people interested in driving for a ride-share company in the city, but without it permitted in city codes, the city always refused to provide a business license. If the ordinance is approved April 5, that would change 30 days later.
One element that got some council discussion was a requirement that no more than one ride-share vehicle be parked at a single residence in the city.
Councilor Rob Matthews questioned the requirement, saying it is not uncommon for multiple people in one household to drive for companies like Uber and Lyft.
"I understand the taxi version of that, but these people are using their own vehicles," Matthews said.
Chapanar said the council could certainly change the wording before it approves the ordinance. The chief said the ordinance is nearly identical to one being considered in North Bend.
"We worked jointly with North Bend," Chapanar said. "I think we came out with a pretty good ordinance. North Bend tweaked it a little bit for their city needs and we tweaked it a little bit. Really it is a pretty similar ordinance."
Councilor Sara Stephens said she was happy to be considering bringing ride-sharing the community.
"I can't tell you how many times we get a request at the Mill for a Lyft or an Uber," Stephen said. "I'm thrilled we're going down this route for our visitors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In