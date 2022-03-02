The Coos Bay City Council agreed to consider the possibility of waiving property taxes for up to 10 years as an incentive to bring the development of new multi-family construction into the city.
During a work session last week, City Manager Rodger Craddock presented the possibility to the council.
"Coos Bay, like most of the state, is facing a housing shortage," Craddock said. "We are blessed. We have more housing going on now than ever. A number of houses have been built, a number are under construction and more are in the planning phases. Most of what we are seeing is single family homes being built, very little multi-family homes. Many communities are using a new strategy called the multi-unit property tax exemption program, where it provide exemptions of up to 10 years for approved projects of three units or better."
The state of Oregon enabled the housing incentive program that allows cities to exempt property taxes. A 2020 housing needs study showed Coos Bay will need an additional 604 new housing units by 2040, although many feel that number is low.
"Over the last few years, there have not been many of them built," Craddock said. "We saw a nine-plex and a six-plex built in 2021. The only unit in the pipeline is the Englewood School project. Rental demand had never been greater than what we're seeing today and vastly exceeds supply. It's not only the market we're seeing but also the market rules."
Councilor Sara Stephens asked Craddock if Coos Bay could require the developers to set price limits or set aside a certain number of houses for the low-income.
"You can, but it greatly impacts the ability to manage the project," Craddock said. "It has to be managed and audited for the entire 10 years. It wouldn't attract the developers, but there's some benefit to it"
Craddock told the council if it was interested in the idea, there were two ways to move forward. The first would be going alone and waiving just the city portion of the property taxes. The second would be to try to get 51% of the taxing districts to join in, which would eliminate all new taxes.
"I would argue that this is a very worthwhile incentive," Craddock said. "If no one ever takes advantage of it, you're not out of anything. But if we don't have this program and nobody ever builds, you're out of housing and increased property taxes."
Under the proposal, the base tax collections would stay the same, with no increased taxes for the 10 years.
"I support it. I think it's great," Mayor Joe Benetti said. "I've talked to a few developers and they are very interested."
Craddock said several other cities have started exemption programs, pointing out Cottage Grove, Florence and Salem. Craddock said he talked to the city manager in Cottage Grove, which implemented its tax exemption program in 2019. Since then, 120 new multi-family housing units have been developed. Cottage Grove did not implement rent controls.
Florence recently started its program and got the rest of the taxing entities to buy in.
"Even though they were forgoing taxes for 10 years, they were still getting the taxes that were on the property," Craddock said. "Then in 10 years, they would get the new taxes and they had housing"
Craddock said Florence and Cottage Grove set up a system where the new housing must be close to public transit.
"It's a little different for us," Craddock said. "If we used that plan, it would leave Eastside completely out and the majority of south Empire an north Empire out. We have a different environment here. If we were go down this road, I would suggest we look at citywide. If we want to get the biggest bang for the buck, we need to have the biggest area."
Craddock said he is also confident the city can get the other taxing entities to buy in.
"If we just do it for us, all we're really saving is $6.36 per $1,000," he said.
If all the taxes were waived, it would be more than $14 per $1,000 of assessed value.
"Some properties may be developed it you don't have this program," Craddock said. "But the vast majority that haven't been already wouldn't be."
While the entire council said they were interested in learning more, Stephens was concerned if no rent limits were included.
Craddock said he will bring back options to the council, including some that have rent control options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In