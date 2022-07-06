The Coos Bay City Council threw its support behind a proposal to exempt some property taxes for 10 years in an effort to bring new multi-unit housing complexes to the city.
While the city council did not vote on the issue, it did support the proposal, which would waive property taxes on improvements to property if the property is built with four units or more. The council also decided to keep the program out of the Urban Renewal Agency districts since the districts are designed to help developers in different ways.
City Manager Rodger Craddock told the council supporting the multiple unit property taxes exemption program is another way the council can urge the development of more housing.
"Basically, a MUPTE program allows for a 10-year property tax exemption, whether it be just the city or the overall unit of taxing district for qualifying developments," Craddock said. "Those qualifying developments are generally new developments that are three units or more. Or it's an existing building that is completely redeveloped for a new use."
Craddock said five cities in Oregon have similar programs, with programs in Cottage Grove and Florence the most successful.
"In looking at those, staff chose Cottage Grove because it has the least amount of barriers," Craddock said. "The fewer the barriers the lower cost to developers."
Craddock said one advantage of multi-unit housing is the housing is usually built as rentals. He said Coos Bay currently has a severe lack of rental units, saying 26% of those who rent homes pay more than 50% of their income for rent.
To qualify, a new development must be near public transportation, but Craddock said the city could alter its transportation route if needed to support a new development.
"It must also include at least one element that is considered benefitting to the public," Craddock said. "There's a whole list of those. Some of those include extra public space, amenities for public transit, maybe it's a care facilities. It also includes fixing up a blighted property or building. This really is more user friendly."
Craddock said he met with the city manager of Cottage Grove, who reported Cottage Grove now has an excess of 100 rental units. Before the program, not a single multi-housing project was developed in 20 years.
"I think it's more needed now than ever based on what's happening to our housing stock<" Craddock said. "We're seeing less and less rentals. That results in fewer supplies and higher prices. If we can help with the supply side that helps with our rentals. Anything we can do would be beneficial."
Craddock said after getting council support, he would draft a plan and present it to the the other taxing districts.
"If we want to get the full benefit of this so all the taxes would be exempt for a 10-year period, we need to take this through a process, share it with the other taxing districts and get 51% of the taxing districts to approve," Craddock said. "I think we would get that approval because all the taxing districts are facing the same issue."
Craddock said the current property taxes on a property would not change, the exemption would only apply to additional taxes due to improvements on property.
"So we're not really losing anything at this stage, it's really just encouraging the development of those properties," Councilor Stephanie Kilmer asked.
Craddock said Coos Bay has seen new housing units recently, but very few multi-unit complexes.
"While we have seen 119 housing starts since 2016, very few had multiple units," Craddock said. "We're not seeing triplexes or better. I do believe you'll see something different than you're seeing now. You're seeing mostly singe-family homes or duplexes. If you get multiple units, those are generally rentals."
While the council did not vote, all members were supportive of the plan, with the caveat that it applies to developments of four units or more and does not include the Urban Renewal Agency districts. Those districts are the downtown area of Coos Bay as well as Empire.
