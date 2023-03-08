Basketball

Today, Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), Representative Boomer Wright (R-Reedsport), Senator David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford), and Representative Court Boice (R-Gold Beach) recognized the community of Coos Bay for their exceptional hospitality during the OSAA 3A Basketball State Championship.

On Monday, Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) and Senator Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton & Southwest Portland) took to the floors of their respective chambers in the State Capitol to extend courtesies to the community of Coos Bay for being exceptional hosts.



