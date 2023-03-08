Today, Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), Representative Boomer Wright (R-Reedsport), Senator David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford), and Representative Court Boice (R-Gold Beach) recognized the community of Coos Bay for their exceptional hospitality during the OSAA 3A Basketball State Championship.
On Monday, Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) and Senator Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton & Southwest Portland) took to the floors of their respective chambers in the State Capitol to extend courtesies to the community of Coos Bay for being exceptional hosts.
“It is an honor to hear other legislators praise the community I represent in the State Senate. Coos Bay is an incredible place with exceptional people. I thank everyone who made the OSAA 3A Basketball State Championship such a success,” said Senator Anderson (R-Lincoln City).
“Coos Bay is near and dear to my heart. Throughout my life, I have had a chance to experience all this community has to offer – and boy, is that a lot. I could not be prouder to be the State Representative for House District 9 and the marvelous community of Coos Bay,” said Representative Boomer Wright (R-Reedsport).
Senator David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford) and Representative Court Boice (R-Gold Beach) represent neighboring coastal communities where many constituents go to enjoy the amenities of Coos Bay. They extend their sincerest appreciation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In