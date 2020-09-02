COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has closed the skate park in Mingus Park for the next 30 days for repairs.
The city sent a press release Tuesday announcing the closure of the park, located at North Eight Street and Commercial Avenue.
Randy Dixon, the operations administrator for the city’s Public Works and Development Department said that the coping tile around the bowl in the skate park has come off and needs to be replaced. The city will order several new tiles to replace the missing ones.
