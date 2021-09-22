The city of Coos Bay has decided to close the city crab dock located at the west end of Michigan Avenue in Empire. This closure is for safety purposes while the city has the dock evaluated for structural integrity.
City staff was alerted to lateral movement of the structure during strong winds last week. Upon investigation by city staff, it was found that several cross members were broken or missing. Staff will be reaching out to a marine engineer to evaluate the stability of the structure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In