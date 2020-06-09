COOS BAY — For more than 10 years, the Pacific Pregnancy Clinic in Coos Bay has been providing support services to families in need.
This year, the clinic will continue on its tradition of offering free infant formula and diapers to people in need of baby supplies at the 2020 Downtown Coos Bay Farmers Market.
Due to the new coronavirus, Madge Osborn, executive director at Pacific Pregnancy Clinic, said she’s seen people’s need for essential items such as infant formula increase over the past couple of months.
“We’ve been giving out formula for about 15 years,” said Osborn. “We know now there are a lot of people out there in need and so we have insulated bags with infant formula at the market as well as size 1 and 2 diapers that we’re giving away.”
According to Osborn, the clinic, which has secured a booth at the Farmers Market from now until the end of the season in October, is also offering brochures and information on its services at the market to anyone interested in learning more about what they do.
The clinic she said often receives large amounts of infant formula from food banks and other doctor’s offices which its staff members will hand out for free throughout the year. There are no income requirements, nor do people have to be clients of the clinic to receive the free infant formula and diapers, said Osborn.
Like so many other organizations and businesses on the South Coast, Osborn said in April the clinic reduced its hours and provided services on an appointment-only basis as a way to remain compliant with the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
During that time, its outreach and educational services were delivered curbside and lesson plans on topics such as nutrition and early child development were continued. Since May, the clinic has returned back to its regular hours and reopened slowly and with social distancing and other safety guidelines still in place.
Being a nonprofit organization, Osborn said the clinic often relies on the community and support from a number of local individuals and businesses around the county.
“We’re just so supported by this great community,” said Osborn. “We really have an incredible group of supporters.”
The Pacific Pregnancy Clinic will be at the Coos Bay Farmers Market every Wednesday in downtown Coos Bay from now until Oct. 28.
