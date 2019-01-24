COOS BAY — A group of citizens reported seeing a white plume on the pond in Mingus Park in Coos Bay on Wednesday evening prompting city staff to investigate.
Coos Bay wastewater contractor and city staff removed the substance, which had reached the bottom of the pond in about a 10-foot square area, using a vacuum truck.
According to a press release by the City of Coos Bay, the plume was later identified to be a water-based paint. In the investigation, city staff learned temporary workers were painting the inside walls of the nearby pool building/maintenance shop earlier that day.
The workers rinsed their equipment using a sink inside the building, which city staff discovered was plumbed into a storm drain that discharges into the Mingus Park pond.
“To prevent the possibility of this happening again, city staff removed the sink (Thursday) morning and is plugging floor drains inside the building that may also discharge to the pond,” said the press release.
The man-made pond is fed by small streams from the northwest that flow directly into it, said the press release. It discharges into a buried storm system that eventually releases to the bay.