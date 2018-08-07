COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council will consider how to proceed with necessary improvements to Fourth Street at Tuesday's meeting.
For the past few months council has been asking for citizen comment on one of three designs presented the by Civil West Engineering.
The two options remaining are options A and option C. Civil West was tasked with designing the safest possible road diet, and based on that recommend option A.
Similar to how Ocean Boulevard is designed, option A would have a single lane for traffic moving North and South with a dedicated turn lane in the center of the road.
Option C would have two southbound lanes and only one northbound lane.
Both plans include a number of bump-outs. Bump-outs are sidewalk extensions at crosswalks that improve safety by shortening the distance a pedestrian has to walk across the street. The bump-outs also keep vehicles from parking on street corners.
Tuesday’s meeting will also include semiannual reports on the Visitor Information center from Bay Area Chamber of Commerce director Timm Slater. Another semiannual report on the Coos Bay- North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau will be given Janice Langlinais