COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council will be holding a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in council chambers to discuss a requested schedule change on a Jordan Cove LNG related land use permit application.
The request by Jordan Cove LNG is to change the scheduled Jan. 21, 2020 council meeting to take action on the land use application for comprehensive plan amendments and estuarine permits for dredging in the Coos Bay. Jordan Cove requested to move that review and action to the council's December meetings.
On Aug. 27, the council held a public hearing on the application. The council closed the public hearing and established the following time period to accept additional public comments and reconvene for council action:
• First comment period – Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
• Second comment period - Sept. 28 through Oct. 31, 2019.
• Applicant time for final comments - Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, 2019
On Sept. 19, Jordan Cove LNG submitted a letter to the city requesting the following revision to the schedule:
• Applicant time for final comments - Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019
• Council meeting for deliberation and action on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2019.