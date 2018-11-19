COOS BAY — Coos Bay City Council will be meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers to amend some language to an ordinance that concerns closing down streets for events and construction.
If the council votes to approve the changes, some language will be subtracted and some will be added.
Subtracted from the ordinance is the ability of the council to temporarily close certain streets or portions of roads. Not only that, but added into the ordinance will be the power to temporarily close certain streets or portions of roads to the city manager.
The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency also will be meeting tonight to discuss an application for a facade improvement grant for Domino’s Pizza.