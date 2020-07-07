COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council will consider a resolution at Tuesday's regular meeting supporting a commitment to racial equality.
Adoption of Resoution 20-19: Supporting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Within the City of Coos Bay is on the council's meeting agenda, set for 7 p.m. in council chambers of City Hall. The meeting will be live-streamed on Facebook and via Zoom.
Council President Lucinda DiNovo requested the resolution with full support of the entire council, including Mayor Joe Benetti and councilors Phil Marler, Drew Farmer, Stephanie Kilmer, Carmen Matthews and Rob Miles.
During the June 16 council meeting, councilors joined others in the community in speaking out against racism and social injustice, especially in light of recent racist graffiti found in the community. Councilor DiNovo asked the council to consider adopting a resolution in commitment to racial equality and to commit to the training of city staff and elected officials, in a concerted effort to make the community more inclusive, where all people can be safe and thrive.
A committee comprising Councilors DiNovo, Miles and Matthews worked together in drafting the resolution for the council’s consideration.
Also at the last council meeting, Tristan Avelis of Coos Bay, via video, urged the council to release a public statement to speak out against injustice, racism and bigotry and "represent those in the community that need your representation and influence the most."
Councilor DiNovo thanked Avelis for his comments, thanked City Manager Rodger Craddock for providing information from the League of Oregon Cities regarding its Race Equity And Leadership initiative to strengthen local leaders' knowledge and capacity to eliminate racial disparities and build more equitable communities, and requested the council to draft a resolution.
Police Chief Gary McCullough said the Coos Bay Police Department was having daily morning briefings covering the necessity of all officers to speak up if they see something, had a five-hour online training on civil rights and bias, reviewed bias policy with staff, and, as of July 1, has begun reporting for the state's STOPS program to document data of all traffic and pedestrian stops, which will be reviewed by Oregon State Police for profiling.
All of the councilors and Mayor Benetti made comments in agreement of a resolution, saying they are proud the city is making a positive statement and commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for its citizens and visitors of all backgrounds and thanked the Police Department for its moral integrity. They all agreed that racism, hate and bigotry has no place in the Coos Bay community.
The resolution, expected to be adopted Tuesday, states, in part:
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Coos Bay:
1. Condemn actions of hate, violence, or discrimination directed against any citizen or group, due to their race, ethnicity, nationality or county of origin, age, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity; and
2. Reaffirm our shared values of compassion, inclusion, respect and dignity; and our commitment to building an environment in which everyone is valued, while creating a safe space for conversations and learning opportunities; and
3. Commit to undertaking diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training by all members of the City Council and all City employees; and
4. Pledge continued work to develop a stronger consciousness of injustice and bigotry, and to operationalize equity in City policies and practices in an effort to fight racism and inequity; and
5. Support efforts and goals of advancing racial equality, actively and intentionally counteracting racist practices, and the removal of systemic obstructions for People of Color.
