Coos Bay City Council will meet Tuesday evening to vote on purposed amendments to the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor Convention Bureau’s intergovernmental agreement.
If approved the agreement would be amended to allow the VCB to continue to exist should one of the three current partners decide to withdraw in the future. The three current partners are the city of North Bend, the city of Coos Bay, and the Coquille Tribe.
The amendment would also allow the VCB to take over operations of the Coos Bay Visitor Center.
Along with approving the amendment Coos Bay will also be voting on increasing the percentage of the city’s transient lodging tax that goes to the VCB to 50 percent.
Tenth Street Park, which was recently renovated by the Marshfield Key Club, will be renamed at Tuesday night’s meeting. The name change is meant to reflect the hard work Key Club students put in to make the park a safe place for children to play. City staff suggest council approve the name “Marshfield Key Club Pirate Park,” which they came up with based on suggestions taken from Key Club students.
Bay Area Chamber of Commerce president Tom Burdett will be presenting the chamber’s semiannual report to city council.