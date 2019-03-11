COOS BAY — Tuesday evening, the Coos Bay City Council will having a special council meeting at the Coos Bay Public Library to discuss the Confederated Tribes’ of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians nomination to the National Park Services for a Traditional Cultural Properties Historic District.
At the city's last meeting regarding the TCP it was consensus for the city council to request an extension before announcing a position on the federal action on the TCP.
Since the last meeting, the Confederated Tribes and the City of Coos Bay met regarding mapping discrepancies that included unintended areas in the proposed TCP Historic District. The meeting confirmed some errors with the map, and city staff was advised that corrections would be made. According to the City of Coos Bay, documentation on those revisions has not been received.
Tuesday's meeting may conclude in a formal decision by the city to either support or not support the TCP.
Last week the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it would not be supporting the TCP.