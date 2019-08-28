COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to hear from the public regarding a dredging project proposed in the Coos Bay shipping channel that would require changes to the Coos Bay Estuary Management Plan.
After hearing from several people both for and against the dredging project, the council decided to keep the record open until Nov. 15 to allow for more comments. After the record closes, city staff will be analyzing comments, with the council planning to have a decision made on the project at a Jan. 21 meeting.
The project calls for dredging 3.3 acres along the Coos Bay shipping channel. Under the Coos Bay Estuary Management Plan, that land is zoned as natural aquatic land and an exception to the plan must be approved if dredging is to happen there. The project would involve dredging four places in the shipping channel, only one of which falls within the CBEMP.
Well over 100 people crowded into City Hall to voice their opinions on the dredging project, many of whom demonstrated as part of an anti-LNG rally prior to the meeting.
The City of Coos Bay reached out to the Lane Council of Governments to help provide a staff report for the council to review. While LCOG did not give any reason directly to deny the application, the report did say denial is more supported.
“LCOG’s recommendation is that the City Council carefully review and evaluate the evidence that’s currently in the record, including the staff report,” Jake Callister with LCOG said. “Based on the evidence that’s in the record currently that we have reviewed, it is our perspective that though it would be difficult for us to give a hard denial, we feel like the greater challenge exists in supporting approval. And that denial is more supportive.”
After the staff report, land use lawyer Steve Pfeifer spoke on behalf of applicant Jordan Cove LNG. One of Pfeifer’s main arguments for approval was that the bar pilots had weighed in on the record and determined that the proposed dredging would cut down on delays for ships trying to access the bar and subsequently the shipping channel.
“Will Jordan Cove benefit if and when this project goes forward? Absolutely, but they also point out that all future users (will also benefit),” Pfeifer said. “If you want to suffer with what the captain says is a 20-percent delay, then yeah the channel is adequate, but as he points out, why not improve it for everybody for the benefit of the economy and the shippers in general?”
Many of the folks who spoke in favor of the dredging project felt that widening the shipping channel was better for safety and would increase economic activity in the bay.
After the applicant and those in support were given a chance to speak, those in opposition gave testimony. The main focus of many of the opposing commenters was that the area in question is natural aquatic land under the CBEMP, and is home to a wealth of natural habitats.
Former manager of the South Slough Estuary Mike Graybill said that area of the bay is where juvenile Dungeness crab spend time before growing large enough to venture out into the open ocean.
“Dungeness crab is a $70 million a year fishery in Oregon,” Graybill said. "Charleston’s landings represent about $14 million a year, in addition there’s between 10,000 and 13,000 recreational crab fishing trips each year in this bay.”
Graybill went on to discuss an experiment he conducted where he put out eight crab rings in the one of the four proposed dredge sites and pulled up a number of juvenile crabs.
“Every ring I pulled that day held between 30-50 sub-adult crabs. In two hours we checked the string four times for a total of 32 samples. The total catch for that day was somewhere between 950 and 1,600 crabs… When the area to dredge is compared to the area sampled by my crab rings, it’s reasonable to state that dredging the channel margins will kill tens of hundreds of thousands of crab," Graybill said.